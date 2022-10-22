Believers, politics and Article-63

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Tosha Khana’s reference for five years on charges of misdeclaration under article 63(1)P of the constitution of Pakistan.

According to the details, the ECP announced its unanimous verdict on a reference sent by the Speaker National Assembly at the request of several lawmakers regarding the alleged misdeclaration by the PTI Chief and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan for not sharing details of the income derived from the sale of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds. The Federal Capital administration deployed a heavy Police contingent for the security of the ECP and to maintain law and order in the capital.

After the announcement of the ECP’s verdict, massive protests erupted in the Federal Capital and across the country, while clashes between the protesters and the Police had been reported in a few cities. However, PTI’s Chief Imran Khan urged his supporters to observe patience and get prepared for the long March and a follow-up agitation campaign until the end of the incumbent government.

In fact, politics, parliament, and the court have an eternal relationship, and all three form important organs of a state and usually work for the implementation and supremacy of the law of the land. Historically, the PTI Chief set his political journey for ensuring the rule of the law, elimination of corruption, and promotion of democratic norms in the country. Interestingly, Imran Khan became prey to article 63 of the constitution which earlier hunted two past rulers, including Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on the charges of dishonesty and misdeclaration. The PTI Chief had always categorically endorsed the full implementation of articles 62 and 63 against the rulers and totally submitted himself to the law until it applied to him.

The recent decision of the ECP has completely changed the political landscape and game plans for the players. The staunch rivals became victims of the same law and multiple options are available to the PTI Chairman including using legal options to avert disqualification, launching an agitation campaign against the so-called imported government, and supporting the opponents in their endeavors to bulldoze the law. Hence, the time would illustrate the tact of the self-claimed nation rescuer.