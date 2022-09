F.P. Report

KARACHI: BellCow Communications Private Limited has joined hands with Quetta Gladiators as their official marketing agency. Azhar Hameed CEO Quetta Gladiators and Muhammad Wasay Mustafa Managing Director BellCow signed the contract.

Nadeem Omar Owner Quetta Gladiators and Hasan Omer Marketing Director along with BellCow team were also present in the ceremony held at QG office