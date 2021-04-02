Belt and Road announcing launch of cpeclive.tv

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Being proudly launched for the people of Pakistan, cpeclive.tv will inform how CPEC benefits them today and in the future. The web channel and its social media footprint will bridge the information gap for Pakistanis about the Belt and Road Initiative, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and the corridor’s allied projects.

Whereas the webcast of cpeclive.tv will help Pakistanis acquire information about the potential effects of CPEC on their lives, its interactive forum will proactively assist stakeholders of the corridor to realize the full potential of their efforts in all ways possible.

cpeclive.tv’s programming covers a wide range of subject matter pertaining to the economic corridor including culture and tourism, the entertainment industry, scientific innovations, agriculture, climate change, real estate investment and living, education, and workforce and industry. Programming includes news, views and information in formats like news updates, talk shows, interviews, documentaries and travelogues that connect the viewers to the deeper meaning of CPEC and its potential to benefit their lives. The portal’s fresh and innovative approach to programming relies on firsthand information and updates on aspects of CPEC that are yet to be brought into perspective. The programming touches on all matters of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor that have the potential to affect the lives of the citizens of Pakistan – men and women, young and old, students, workforce and businessmen.

The objective is to build a connection between educational institutes, industries, students, the workforce, investors, the business community and entrepreneurs, and to align them with the fine print of this most prestigious project of national interest. These programs cater to the wide demographic of policy makers, businessmen, entrepreneurs, investors, technical experts and students becoming the focal point of all stakeholders in CPEC for obtaining information on any and every aspect of the corridor.

cpeclive.tv has a wide footprint on the social media. Besides its own portal, cpeclive programming is available to its viewers on Youtube, Facebook and twitter where they can watch both prerecorded shows and live streaming.

Majid Chaudhry, editor in chief of cpeclive.tv and the web channel’s Creative Director Tahir Nadeem have expressed hope that the digital platform of their enterprise will take the message of CPEC across a route that begins in Pakistan but reaches far off into countries along the Belt and Road.