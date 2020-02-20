Ben Affleck terms divorce with Jennifer Garner his ‘biggest regret’

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ben Affleck’s marriage with actor Jennifer Garner had hit the rocks back in 2018 owing to his uncontrollable drinking habits.

However, looking back at his divorce, the Argo actor sees the decision that annulled his 10-year marriage, as his life’s biggest regret.

Getting candid with The New York Times, Affleck opened up on his drinking habits, saying: “I drank relatively normally for a long time.”

“What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems,” he added.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

“It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures — the relapses—and beat myself up,” he continued, adding: “I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”

The former lovers had settled their divorce back in October of 2018.