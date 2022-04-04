Bennett discusses Iranian atom with Modi

TEL AVIV (TASS): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday the problems of the Iranian atom, as well as global and regional issues. This was reported by the office of the Israeli Prime Minister.

“Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders discussed global and regional issues, including the topic of the Iranian atom, and agreed to set a new date for the visit of the head of the Israeli government to India, timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of official diplomatic relationship,” the statement said. “Bennett thanked the Prime Minister of India for condemning the latest terrorist attacks in Israel,” the office said.

Bennett’s visit to India was scheduled for April 2, but was postponed on Ma-rch 29 due to the security situation in Israel following a series of attacks that ki-lled 11 people in 7 days.

On March 29, a Palestinian armed with automatic weapons opened fire on passers-by in the city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, killing five people. On March 27, two border policemen were killed in an attack using automatic firearms in the Israeli city of Hadera.

Israeli FM visits Athens: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will visit Athens on Tuesday, where he will meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as well as Greek Foreign Ministers Nikos Dendias and Cyprus Ioannis Kasoulides. This was announced on Monday by the press service of the Foreign Ministry of the Jewish state.

“Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will fly tomorrow (Tuesday – TASS note) to visit Athens and meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias,” the statement said. The press service added that the Israeli Foreign Minister will also take part in the Greek capital in a “trilateral meeting with Greek Foreign Minister and Foreign Minister of Cyprus Ioannis Kasoulidis.”

The Times of Israel notes that Israel, Greece and Cyprus have been cooperating in the field of energy in recent years and, in addition, regularly participate in joint military exercises.

