Bennett heads to UAE

TEL AVIV (Agencies): Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday flew to Abu Dhabi to meet with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the first official visit of an Israeli premier to the United Arab Emirates.

Bennett, who departed from Ben Gurion Airport following the weekly cabinet meeting, will be in Abu Dhabi for just a day, with his meeting with the de fa-cto ruler of the UAE scheduled for Monday morning.

“The visit is meant to deepen cooperation between the countries in all fields. The ties are excellent and diverse and we must continue to nurture and strengthen them, and build a warm peace between the two nations,” Bennett said in a video statement from the tarmac before departing. The trip was announced by his office earlier in the day.

“The leaders will discuss deepening ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, with an emphasis on economic and regional issues that will contribute to prosperity, welfare and strengthening stability between the countries,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.