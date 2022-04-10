Bennett vows to do everything necessary to defeat terror

TEL AVIV (TASS): Israel will do whatever it takes to deal with the wave of terror, as well as settling scores with all those involved in the latest wave of terrorist attacks on the territory of the Jewish state. This statement was made on Sunday at the weekly meeting of the Israeli Cabinet, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“Israel will do whatever it takes to defeat terror. We will settle scores with everyone who had a direct or indirect connection with terrorist acts. There are no restrictions for the army and the Shin Bet (Israeli General Security Service) and other security forces in the war on terror “, – his office spread the statements of the prime minister.

“The State of Israel has gone on the offensive. On Saturday, we analyzed the situation. The army, the Shin Bet and the police are working around the clock to restore security and stop this wave of terror,” Bennett continued. He noted that Israel “simultaneously operates on other fronts, where hostile activities are being carried out against it, near and far, day and night.” “We will get to any place we need, at any time, to stop terrorist acts,” the head of the Israeli Cabinet assured.

Bennett also said that Israel intends to close existing gaps in the security line separating areas under Palestinian control in the West Bank. “We pay special attention to the areas adjacent to the dividing line [with the West Bank]. It’s no secret that for many years it has been completely permeable. We are increasing our forces in places where there are gaps in the shortest possible time,” he said.

Bennett said that “within a few hours, Israeli forces managed to locate the terrorist who carried out the attack on Dizengoff Street [in Tel Aviv on April 7] and eliminate him.” “Yesterday and today [April 9 and 10] we were operating in Jenin [a major city in the West Bank], where the terrorist who carried out the attack in Tel Aviv came from. This night we were operating in the village where the terrorist who committed the murders in Bnei grew up. “Braque. We continue to arrest those involved in terrorism and strike at terrorists,” he added.

A 28-year-old Palestinian from Jenin, Raed Hazem, committed a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv using firearms on April 7. The security forces discovered him early Friday morning in the Jaffa area in the south of Tel Aviv, a shootout ensued, as a result of which he was eliminated. Three people became victims of the terrorist attack, more than 10 were injured, including severe ones.

On March 29, a Palestinian armed with automatic weapons opened fire on passers-by in the city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, killing five people, including two Ukrainian citizens. On March 27, two people were killed in a terrorist attack using firearms in the city of Hadera. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by adherents of the terrorist group “Islamic state” (IG, banned in the Russian Federation). On March 22, four people were killed and several others were injured in an attack by a knife-wielding IS supporter in the city of Beer Sheva.

Related