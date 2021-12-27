Bennett’s role of a Bandit

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has announced a new plan of expanding Israel’s settlement in the occupied Golan Heights with a multimillion dollar expansion that will further strengthen the Israeli illegal occupation of the territory that was seized from Syria over 50 years ago. Naftali quoted “this is our moment. This is the moment of the Golan Heights, our goal today is to double settlement in the Golan Heights.”

In fact, Israeli Prime Minister has rightly observed that this is their (Israelis) movement, after more than seven decades of illegal occupation of Arab land and five decades of forceful annexation of Golan Heights, Israeli Prime Minister termed this age as their movement. After decades long diplomacy of Israel and its western allies, and years long covert operations of Mossad had brought the regional affairs to the stage that several Arab states had recognized the Jewish state and many others are ready to embrace this movement in the days to come. Israel and its friends successfully scratched the Arab unity and diminished Arab’s aspirations for Palestinian holy land through hateful subversive campaign. Presently, Al-Maktoums and Al-Khalifas all are in love with Israel, while Libya, Syria and Iraq had practically been made centers of chaos and anarchy through tactful use of foreign funded conspiracies in those countries. Exactly, this is Bennett’s movement and he is in a position to implement all plans of David Ben-Gurion and Moshe Dayan.

Recently, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has paid an official visit to the UAE and met with Emirati leadership in Abu Dhabi. During an interview with Emirati news agency, Neftali Bennett said that the mutual partnership and friendship between Israel and UAE is natural and they (Israelis and Emiratis) are neighbors and cousins. They all are the grandchildren of Prophet Abraham, and developing bilateral relations is a precious treasure for both nations and the entire region. Presently, Bennett is playing the role of a bandit, who tactfully lured influential Arab states in his cousinhood while beating weak Arab nations mercilessly, but the grandchildren of Al-Saud are watching this episode senselessly.