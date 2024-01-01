Berlin summons Russian envoy over expulsion of German journalists

BERLIN (AFP): Berlin summoned Russia’s ambassador Thursday over Moscow’s expulsion of two journalists from Germany’s ARD network and accused Russia of turning the “thumbscrews” on independent media.

The expulsions – described by Moscow as retaliation for two Russian journalists being ordered to leave Berlin – were “unacceptable,” said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

“We summoned the Russian ambassador today,” she told a press conference.

She rejected Russia’s justification for the expulsions of the German journalists as a “lie.”

“It is totally false that we in Germany or in Europe have restrictions on freedom of the press, therefore there is no reason to link this to the expulsions of the ARD employees,” she said.

According to German media reports, authorities in the city-state of Berlin have told at least two Russian journalists that their applications for extended residency have been refused.

“Here in Germany the relevant authorities have taken decisions against two employees of a Russian broadcaster in line with immigration law, these can be appealed,” Baerbock said.

Russian state-controlled media has faced broadcast bans and other restrictions since Moscow launched its full-scale Ukraine offensive, accused by Western regulators of spreading disinformation.

Moscow has responded with what it calls tit-for-tat measures.

In the latest incident, ARD said two employees had been told to hand over their Russia accreditations by December 16.

“Russia’s President (Vladimir) Putin has again and again turned the thumbscrews on the press in his country,” Baerbock said. “Free reporting is not possible anymore Russia, including for foreign journalists.”