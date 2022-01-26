Berlin urged to resolve issue of arms supplies to Ukraine within NATO

BERLIN (RIA Novosti): The issue of arms supplies to Ukraine should be resolved within the framework of NATO, German Economics Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck said at a briefing in Berlin.

“The issue of arms supplies to Ukraine is being resolved within the framework of NATO partnership, and this is the right way to do it now,” Khabek said , answering a relevant question from the media. Earlier at a briefing, a representative of the German Defense Ministry said that the position of the German government on the issue of providing weapons to Ukraine remains unchanged.

The German authorities have repeatedly stated that Berlin does not support the supply of weapons to Ukraine.