Best of Paris: New attractions, cultural gems, must-visit spots

Ilker Topdemir

PARIS : Paris is a city that never stops evolving – its museums, exhibitions, shopping spots and dining scene are constantly refreshed with new experiences. Let’s take a journey through some of the city’s latest highlights, from iconic monuments to exciting new openings.

A general view of the city of Paris, France, Feb. 27, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Of course, one of the most significant events is the long-awaited reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral, an iconic symbol of Paris. After years of meticulous restoration following the devastating fire, the cathedral has once again opened its doors, drawing crowds of visitors eager to witness its renewed grandeur. Stepping inside this awe-inspiring masterpiece is an unforgettable experience, leaving a lasting impression every time.

This photograph shows a general view of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral with its new lighting scheme, Paris, France, Feb. 26, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Museums

Yves Saint Laurent Museum

The Musee Yves Saint Laurent Paris is located in a private mansion that served as the legendary designer’s headquarters from 1974 to 2002. I highly recommend visiting “The Flowers of Yves Saint Laurent,” an exhibition running until May 2025. If you opt for a guided tour, it lasts 60 minutes, while a self-guided visit may take around 90 minutes.

A selection of creations displayed at the Yves Saint Laurent Museum. (Courtesy of İlker Topdemir)

Through iconic garments in the exhibition, visitors discover the expertise Yves Saint Laurent drew upon to bring his floral creations to life – from his earliest applied embroidery on the spring-summer dress of 1962 to his inventive prints from the spring-summer 2001 collection, an unforgettable reference to the paintings of Pierre Bonnard.

In addition to dresses and sketches, you can also see the personal workspaces of Yves Saint Laurent. The museum is open daily, except Mondays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Picasso: Art in Motion

Celebrating the genius of Pablo Picasso – painter, sculptor, engraver, ceramicist and theater set designer – this exhibition captures the unrelenting energy that drove him to constantly reinvent his art through a collection of his works, photographs and videos. Echoing our digital age, the perpetual evolution of his oeuvre serves as the primary source of inspiration for this new digital creation, produced in collaboration with the Picasso Administration.

Inside the Picasso Museum. (Courtesy of İlker Topdemir)

All his work rotates 360 degrees around you, creating a truly immersive and captivating atmosphere that surprises you every time. Don’t miss this magnificent show! With 140 video projectors and a spatialized sound system across a 3,300 m² surface area, the Atelier des Lumières immerses you in images and music, using the digital revolution to promote artistic creativity. You can visit until April 11, 2025.

Hotels

Maison Proust Hotel

Following Maison Athenee and Maison Souquet, this is the third property by the Parisian hotel group, Collection Maisons Particulieres. Located in Le Marais, this intimate boutique hotel boasts 23 meticulously designed rooms and suites. Though nestled in one of the district’s quietest streets, its historic architecture, exquisite decor and intricate details transport guests to another era.

Named after the celebrated French novelist Marcel Proust, the hotel pays tribute to his legacy in more than just name. Stepping into this meticulously restored six-story townhouse is like entering the belle epoque itself. Guests are welcomed into a salon-style bar, home to a library of 2,000 rare books and first editions, including a prized 1914 signed copy of Swann’s Way.

A salon-style bar at Maison Proust Hotel. (Courtesy of İlker Topdemir)

Renowned designer Jacques Garcia took over three years to bring his vision for Maison Proust to life, using more than 2,000 meters of luxurious fabric. Each room is adorned with plush velvet drapes, shimmering crystal chandeliers, and intricately patterned wallpapers, evoking the literary salons of the early 20th century while maintaining contemporary elegance.

At the heart of Maison Proust lies its spa – a sanctuary of indulgence. Featuring a stunning ten-meter swimming pool framed by elegantly tiled columns, a steam room and three treatment suites, the Maison Proust Spa is nothing short of poetry for the senses.

Grand Coeur Latin Hotel

The 75 rooms, spread across seven floors, provide a warm and inviting atmosphere. Every detail has been meticulously designed for comfort.

Located in the heart of Paris’s fifth arrondissement, Grand Coeur Latin enjoys a prime setting in the historic Latin Quarter, making it the perfect starting point to explore the city. Tucked away on a tranquil street, steps from the Pantheon and the Luxembourg Gardens, the hotel offers seamless access to some of Paris’s most iconic landmarks. With rooms ranging from 16 to 30 square meters, guests can choose a space that best suits their needs.

An interior room of the Grand Coeur Hotel. (Courtesy of İlker Topdemir)

The hotel’s spa, featuring an impressive pool, draws inspiration from classical Roman baths. Throughout the property, the elegant arch motif pays homage to both the historic abbey that once stood here and the grand aqueducts of the Roman Empire.

Restaurants

Bistrot Paul Bert

One of Paris’ top 50 favorite restaurants, Bistrot Paul Bert is a quintessential French eatery nestled in the more local 11th arrondissement. Known for its exceptional meats and seafood, this beloved spot is always bustling with diners eager to savor authentic French cuisine.

A dish at Bistrot Paul Bert restaurant in Paris, France, Feb. 26, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

A reservation is a must; securing a table without one is nearly impossible, even at 10 p.m. when the crowd is still going strong. While the service may not be the highlight, the flavors more than make up for it. Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner or a lively evening with friends, Bistrot Paul Bert offers an unforgettable Parisian dining experience.

Baronne

Baronne is the season’s most spectacular new destination. This refined restaurant and bar is a true hidden gem, situated at 11 Rue Berryer, within the prestigious Hotel Salomon de Rothschild. Conceived by Corinne Sachot, Baronne offers a sumptuous setting where classic elegance meets contemporary design.

Situated at 11 Rue Berryer, within the prestigious Hotel Salomon de Rothschild, this refined Baronne is a true hidden gem. (Courtesy of İlker Topdemir)

On warm days, guests can enjoy lunch in the serene garden, soaking up the sunshine, while in the evenings, the sophisticated dining room provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable culinary experience.

Baronne’s cuisine celebrates the excellence of French gastronomy, seamlessly blending tradition and craftsmanship. The menu highlights exceptional ingredients, premium cuts of meat, whole fish, and an array of seasonal vegetables, enhanced with aromatic herbs and spices and prepared over an open flame to achieve a rich, smoky flavor.

As the latest addition to the Paris Society group, time will tell if Baronne extends its presence to other European cities.

Courtesy: Dailysabah