JERUSALEM (Sputnik): Usually, midnight mass is attended by hundreds of believers but this year it’s closed to the public because of coronavirus restrictions.

Watch a live broadcast from the Palestinian town of Bethlehem, where Christmas mass is being held at St. Catherine Church – next to the Church of the Nativity. Only clerics are attending due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, millions of worshippers around the world have been banned from attending Christmas services.