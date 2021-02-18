Betrayal of Nationalism

Muhammad Asad

Pakistan has got an unprecedented success in the recent days, which did not get much appreciation from various segment of our society. Particularly, few Pakistani media out lets did not project this historic event in a way, it was deserving due to its important in current scenario.

Indian government, Indian media and their proxies across the world remained engage for years, tirelessly in portraying isolation of Pakistan at International level. What happen at the end of the day, that India itself went into isolation, and Pakistan came up as highly responsible, responsive, and fully aligned with International community in all domains of International diplomacy. This fact was revealed by the successful conduct of a Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21 hosted by Pakistan Navy.

It was the seventh edition of Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21 organized successfully by the Pakistan Navy from 11-16 February 2021. The exercise was consisting of two major phases, harbour phase and sea phase. The Sea phase was conduct in the Arabian Sea. The Sea phase of the exercise was included Surface and Sub-Surface operations, air weaponry and Special operations aimed at enhancing collective efforts in anti-piracy operations through combined and coordinated strategy at international level.

The final event of the exercise was conducted in the Arabian Sea with a graceful International Fleet Review (IFR). The International Fleet Review was a remarkable display of AMAN Formation, comprising Pakistan Navy and foreign warships. Despite ongoing outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the Multinational Naval Exercise attracted Naval Forces of 45 countries across the world to participate in the exercise with their assets including Naval warships, aircraft, Special Operation Forces, and many observers. The concluding ceremony was held at PNS Nasr and top brass of country’s civilian and Military leaderships of tri-forces along with large numbers of Foreign Diplomats and observers joined the ceremony.

Pakistan coupled these militarily efforts with active participation of intelligentsia and Scholars from different countries for discussions and seminars under the platform of International Maritime Conference at Maritime Institute Karachi on the side lines of AMAN-21. Pakistan Navy also demonstrated its efforts in line with national policy for achieving the goal of Blue economy by providing secure and healthy environment for national and international economic activities in Pakistan’s waters.

Pakistan is a preacher of Peace (Aman) in the region and beyond and specifically illustrated its will by words and actions at all forums ranging from Diplomacy to Military front. Pakistan remained successful in its efforts and Pakistan sincerity and truce had prevailed at international level. Pakistan shore and its waters were a hub of activities aimed at maintaining peace and stability in the Seas and Oceans across the globe. Delegates, observers, and media men from various countries visited Pakistan to interact with Pakistani leadership, to know their vision and to learn about their efforts in the world affairs.

Pakistan Navy is actively working for promotion of maritime security and regional peace in its area of responsibility individually and through collaboration with regional and extra regional Navies. These collective maritime security efforts are not against any country but for achieving combined goal of promotion of global maritime security for safe and secure Sea transportation of cargo, oil, or passengers’ vessels. Pakistan remained on fore front of international peace efforts since from its inception in 1947. More than a hundred Pakistanis peacekeepers had laid their lives under the banner of United Nations. Pakistan Navy is a member of Multinational Counter Piracy Maritime Task Force, CTF 151 since 2009, and actively playing its role at this international Platform. Pakistani nation has proud of its Defense Forces, and hopefully, Pakistan Navy will come up with more vigorous Naval Doctrine after successful completion of its ongoing transformation Plan.

All these are the developments on which being a Pakistani one can feel proud, that our country got significant success in defeating enemy propaganda through its dedicated efforts and continuous struggle of Country’s political and military leadership. The challenge of isolation at international level was very grave, having serious implications for the country. India remained successful in selling its anti-Pakistan narrative to Trump administration through its proxies based in Washington DC during initial days of Trump administration. After year of useless efforts to pressurize Pakistan in the wake of so-called South Asia strategy of Trump administration, finally it came to Pakistan and asked for help in bring peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan kept its words, and helped facilitate the United States efforts in arranging Afghanistan reconciliation process in Doha, Qatar.

Now, Pakistan worst enemy India is facing challenge of isolation on the hands of its extremist polices domestically and internationally. The world clearly exposed to so-called biggest democracy that is based on total hypocrisy. However, Pakistani has a lesson in it.

Over the years, Pakistan stood fast to its straightforward policy and Indian lies had been exposed by the world such as EU dis-info Lab and Arnab Goswami WhatsApp’s leak, all are the proves of Pakistan sincerity to its words. Pakistani media must acknowledge these facts and bring it into the lame light at international level.