Better internal security & stability shall not be let reversed to suit any vested agenda: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says better internal security and stability shall not be let reversed to suit any vested agenda.

He was chairing the 226th Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The Army Chief said we have attained better internal security and stability through cohesive national efforts and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Armed Forces, all national institutions and above all the nation.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan Army as organ of the state will continue to support national institutions as and when asked as per constitution.

He said Pakistan Armed Forces with support of national institutions and the nation are fully prepared and committed to thwart all threats including on Eastern Border and Line of Control.

He said continued cohesion of all national stakeholders on key national issues is essential to defeat inimical forces.

The forum reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment.

The conference also discussed internal security, situation along Eastern Border, LOC and Occupied Kashmir.

The commanders expressed firm resolve to defend the country against full spectrum of threats.