Beyonce receives praise for her ability to cross genres with music

(WEB Desk): Beyonce recently received praise by Grammys Chief Harvey Mason Jr.

The 43-year-old singer is now the single most-nominated artist in the history of the ceremony with 99 nominations.

Now Harvey told Variety, “Remember our ’10/3′ rule, where you can only vote in three fields which means that as a voter, you’re not just following your favourite artist around [every category], saying ‘I like this artist, I don’t care what type of music they make, I’m gonna vote for them everywhere.’”

He continued, “So when you see an artist nominated across genres, those are different voting bodies voting for that same artist in different genres. To me, that really, really adds credibility, because people with expertise in rock or rap or country or folk are voters are [solely] evaluating the music that’s in their category.”

For the 2025 Grammy Awards, the Halo hitmaker, country-genre album, Cowboy Carter, alone secured 11 different nods.

It also marks various first-time nominations in the country music categories such as Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance for, 16 CARRIAGES, Best Country Duo/Group Performance in collaboration with Miley Cyrus for II MOST WANTED, Best Country Song for TEXAS HOLD ‘EM, Best Americana Performance for YA YA and Best Pop Duo/Group performance for LEVII’S JEANS alongside Post Malone.