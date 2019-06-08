Bhakkar: Five killed, 18 injured in road accident

F.P. Report

BHAKKAR: As many as five people were killed and 18 others were injured in a bus-trailer collision in Bhakkar district on early Saturday morning.

According to details, rescue sources relayed the accident occurred on MM Road near Fazil Adda.

As a result, five people died on the spot while 18 others sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Bhakkar for treatment.

The ill-fated bus was on its way from Karachi to Mansehra when it met the accident.

Separately, two people lost their lives while three others suffered wounds in two separate road mishaps on Lahore Road in Shahkot.

The injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters, Hospital for medical attention, according to rescue sources.