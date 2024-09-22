Bhutan come from behind to hold Pakistan for a draw

THIMPHU (Monitoring Desk): Hosts Bhutan scored two stoppage time goals to hold Pakistan for a 3-3 draw in the sixth match of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U17 Championship here at Changlimithang Stadium on Monday.

The home side took the lead early as Thinley Yezer found the back of the net with just 25 minutes into the game. But Pakistan hit back 13 minutes later and levelled the score, courtesy of a well-judged shot by Khobaib Khan.

The Green Shirts doubled their advantage in the 47th minute on the back of Subhan Karim’s individual brilliance. Pakistan then took command of the game in the 67th minute as Sharaf Khan, with a deft finish, extended their lead by two goals but Bhutan, playing on their home soil, was not to be overwritten.

The home side showcased exceptional resilience and staged a dramatic comeback by scoring two quick goals in the stoppage time and held Pakistan for a stalemate in a goals-galore SAFF U17 Championship clash.

Tandin Phuntsho sparked Bhutan’s comeback with a brilliant goal four minutes into the extra time and just two minutes later the home side was awarded a penalty, which was successfully converted by Sonam Dhurji.

In their SAFF U17 Championship campaign opener, Pakistan edged past Nepal 1-0 with Muhammad Talha scoring the winner in the 81st minute.

Despite a 3-3 draw against Bhutan, Pakistan are in contention to qualify for the semi-finals. They next face Sri Lanka on September 25 at the same venue.

Pakistan and Bhutan lead the Group B standings with four points each, followed by Nepal with three points while Sri Lanka are at the bottom with zero points.

Pakistan Squad for SAFF U17 Championship

Defenders: Abdul Rehman, M. Husnain Saleem, Najeem Khan, Sameer Ahmed, Ubaid Ullah Khan, Majid Ali, Syed Muhammad Aabis Raza and Umar Javed.

Midfielders: Abdul Samad, Muhammad Faraz, Farhad, Haroon Rashed, Hikmat Ullah, Khobaib Khan, M. Shahab Ahmed and Muhammad Khan.

Forwards: Abdul Ghani, Subhan Karim, Shahraf Khan and Muhammad Talha Khan. Goal Keepers: Aadil Ali Khan, Ghulam Abbas and Kashif.