Bibi barometer: Mark your calendars

TEL AVIV (Axios): Israel’s power-sharing government collapsed on Tuesday, only seven months after it was formed, setting the stage for Israel’s fourth elections in two years on March 23.

What to watch:

Nearly all of the top contenders in this election come from the right.

The center-left is fractured, and polls show Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party barely above the electoral threshold.

That means that while this will essentially be yet another referendum on Netanyahu, it will be harder for him to portray his chief rivals as weak liberals.

Netanyahu’s top rival at the moment, Gideon Saar, still has momentum — but he needs more heavyweights to join his new party.

The main question is whether former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot will join forces with Saar.

The election will coincide with the presentation of evidence in Netanyahu’s trial. Expect him to focus his campaign on attacking the legal system.

One question: Will Netanyahu go after Biden over Iran in order to boost his campaign?