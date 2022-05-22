Biden adviser says US falling into a recession

WASHINGTON DC (The Hill): National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday recognized the risk of the U.S. falling into a recession amid rising prices and elevated inflation, but would not say if the country is headed in that direction.

Asked by co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” if the U.S. is falling into a recession, Deese said “there are always risks,” but argued that the country is in a transition period and could see growth.

“Our economy is in a transition from what has been the strongest recovery in modern American history to what can be a period of more stable and resilient growth that works better for families,” Deese said.

The top White House economic adviser recognized that the economy is grappling with “serious global challenges,” but argued that the U.S. is better positioned than other countries to recover.

“There’s no doubt we face serious global challenges right now, inflation first and foremost among them, and it’s hitting families hard. But there’s also no doubt that the United States is in a better position than any other major country around the world to address inflation without giving up all the economic gains that we’ve had and that’s because of the strength of our recovery,” he added.

Pressed on if he is confident that the U.S. can avoid a recession, Deese again pointed to the transition the U.S. economy is undergoing and recognized the risk of entering a recession.

“There are always risks, but we feel very good about where the United States is, particularly when you look on a global landscape,” he said.

The conversation regarding the U.S. potentially dipping into an economic recession comes after the S&P 500 continued its now seven-week decline on Friday, marking a 20-percent fall since January. That change is in line with the definition of a bear market.

The Federal Reserve increased interest rates earlier this month in an effort to control inflation, which has been on the rise largely due to supply chain snafus and skyrocketing demand following pandemic shutdowns.

Meanwhile, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Sunday said the Biden administration has been slow to react to economic issues and rising inflation, calling it a political failure that could hinder Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

“The president is slow to react — whether it’s the border, whether it’s inflation, whether it’s gas prices — even Ukraine,” Scott told CBS host Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation.”

“The election this fall is going to be about inflation, it’s going to be about the effectiveness of the Biden administration, and I think it will bode well for Republicans.”

Inflation hit a 40-year high in March and has remained near those levels throughout the spring, while gas prices have also continued to climb. Polls show that Biden’s job approval ratings on average remain below 40 percent, with Americans dinging the president primarily on what they deem his poor handling of the economy.

A new CBS poll conducted May 18-20 shows 69 percent of Americans believe the economy is “bad,” up from 46 percent in the spring.

Scott proposed some inflation-combating measures on Sunday, repeating his frequent calls to “decouple” from trade with China and create more jobs on American soil.

“We’ve got to get American manufacturing back,” he said. “When we do that … our wages will go up, we’ll have more jobs in this country.”

The Florida senator also said Republicans have a consistent message on how to bring down inflation, which will bolster them in the November elections. GOP candidates are discussing pragmatic measures like balancing budgets and watching government spending more closely, he added.

“We have to talk about the things we’re going to do to make it better for people,” Scott said.

