Biden aide Hochstein going to Israel to talk Lebanon, Hezbollah

WASHINGTON (Agencies): A senior White House official is going to Israel in the coming days as the US pushes to prevent a bigger escalation of violence along the border with Lebanon.

The White House said President Joe Biden’s envoy, Amos Hochstein, is making the visit as a continuation of the diplomacy he has been carrying out for months. Biden tapped Hochstein with ensuring the Gaza war did not spill over into the region.

But Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border attacks since October of last year after the Iran-backed group began launching rockets into Israel. Hezbollah said they were “supporting” Palestinians and would not stop until a ceasefire was reached in Gaza.

“We are trying to prevent the opening of a second front in northern Israel,” White House National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby told Al Arabiya’s Nadia Bilbassy-Charters during a call with reporters.

He added that Hochstein’s visit was part of the administration’s efforts to prevent escalation and expand the conflict.

His visit is part of the administration’s efforts to prevent escalation and expand the conflict.