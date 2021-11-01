GLASGOW (RIA Novosti): US President Joe Biden has apologized to the international community for the decision of his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, to withdraw the country from the Paris climate agreement.
“I suppose I shouldn’t ask for forgiveness, but I apologize for the fact that the United States withdrew from the Paris Agreement under the previous administration,” Biden said at the Glasgow Climate Conference (COP26) these days .
In 2017, then-US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would end its participation in the Paris climate agreement. Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential election, signed a decree shortly after his inauguration to return the United States to the list of countries participating in the agreement.
US President Joe Biden said that climate change is a threat to the very existence of humanity.
“This is a challenge to our entire lives. An existential threat to the existence of man as we know him. With each passing day, the cost of inaction increases,” Biden said.
Biden apologizes to international community for Trump’s decisions
GLASGOW (RIA Novosti): US President Joe Biden has apologized to the international community for the decision of his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, to withdraw the country from the Paris climate agreement.
Leave a Reply