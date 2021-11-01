Biden apologizes to international community for Trump’s decisions

GLASGOW (RIA Novosti): US President Joe Biden has apologized to the international community for the decision of his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, to withdraw the country from the Paris climate agreement.

“I suppose I shouldn’t ask for forgiveness, but I apologize for the fact that the United States withdrew from the Paris Agreement under the previous administration,” Biden said at the Glasgow Climate Conference (COP26) these days .

In 2017, then-US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would end its participation in the Paris climate agreement. Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential election, signed a decree shortly after his inauguration to return the United States to the list of countries participating in the agreement.

US President Joe Biden said that climate change is a threat to the very existence of humanity.

“This is a challenge to our entire lives. An existential threat to the existence of man as we know him. With each passing day, the cost of inaction increases,” Biden said.