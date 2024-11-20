Biden approves anti-personnel mines for Ukraine: US official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) : President Joe Biden has approved provision of anti-personnel land mines to Ukraine, a US official told Reuters, a step that could help slow Russian advances in its east, especially when used along with other munitions from the United States.

The United States expects Ukraine to use the mines in its own territory, though it has committed not to use them in areas populated with its own civilians, the official said. The Washington Post first reported the development.

The United States has provided Ukraine with anti-tank mines throughout its war with Russia, but the addition of anti-personnel mines aims at blunting the advance of Russian ground troops, the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The US mines differ from Russia’s as they are “non-persistent,” and become inert after a preset period, the official said. They require a battery to detonate, and will not explode once the battery runs out.