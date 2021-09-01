Biden calls escape from Kabul ‘incredibly successful mission’

Mikhail Sheinkman

There are three options. Or he is told and shown only what he has to say. Or he again slightly glitched and mistakenly prefixed “not” to the first word, and not to the second. Or they really wanted it that way. So that at the last moment, 13 more dead soldiers. To retaliate with a direct hit of seven Afghan children – on the road. So that the Taliban have a worse arsenal than other NATO countries …

In general, nothing has changed. In Afghanistan and now as under the occupiers. The streets are ruled by people in the same (trophy) American uniform, the lives of Afghans also do not matter to them, and most importantly, they, like the United States, according to Biden, are not at all going to build democracy here.

So Joe is right: The States have nothing else to do here.

Having outright lost the battle to the medieval robbers, now they must, as he put it, “show competitiveness in the struggle of the 21st century with China and Russia.”

Tomorrow, apparently, he will show it. Zelensky. He will definitely appreciate it.