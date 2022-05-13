Biden calls leaders of Finland and Sweden

HELSINKI (RIA Novosti): Finnish President and Swedish Prime Minister Sauli Niinistö and Magdalena Andersson held a joint telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Friday, the Finnish leader said.

“Joint telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden and Magdalena Andersson. We shared deep concern about Russia’s war against Ukr-aine. I talked about Finland ‘s next steps towards NATO membership. Finland highly appreciates all the necessary support from the United States,” wrote Niinistö in social networks.

On Thursday, Niinistö and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin called for immediate NATO membership in a joint statement.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Related