Biden cashes huge advantage over Trump. Here’s how?

The Frontier Post / October 21, 2020

Monitoring Desk

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had $177.3 million in the bank at the end of September, per the latest Federal Election Commission filings.

Why it matters: President Trump’s re-election campaign reported having $63.1 million in the bank at the end of last month.

Of note: Biden announced last Wednesday his presidential campaign had raised a record $383 million in September, while Trump’s re-election campaign and its joint fundraising committees raised $247.8 million for the month.

  • The Trump campaign pulled most TV ads over the previous week, ceding the airwaves to Biden, who was outspending Trump by more than 10 to 1.

Yes, but: Trump campaign spokesperson Samantha Zager noted in an email that the president’s 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton “outspent us 2-to-1.”

Courtesy: Axios

