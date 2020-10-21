Biden cashes huge advantage over Trump. Here’s how?

Monitoring Desk
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had $177.3 million in the bank at the end of September, per the latest Federal Election Commission filings.
Why it matters: President Trump’s re-election campaign reported having $63.1 million in the bank at the end of last month.
- Trump was well ahead of Biden earlier in the year. His campaign last out-raised Biden’s in July, and he former vice president has significantly out-raised Trump for two consecutive months.
Of note: Biden announced last Wednesday his presidential campaign had raised a record $383 million in September, while Trump’s re-election campaign and its joint fundraising committees raised $247.8 million for the month.
- The Trump campaign pulled most TV ads over the previous week, ceding the airwaves to Biden, who was outspending Trump by more than 10 to 1.
Yes, but: Trump campaign spokesperson Samantha Zager noted in an email that the president’s 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton “outspent us 2-to-1.”
Courtesy: Axios