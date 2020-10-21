Biden cashes huge advantage over Trump. Here’s how?

Monitoring Desk

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had $177.3 million in the bank at the end of September, per the latest Federal Election Commission filings.

Why it matters: President Trump’s re-election campaign reported having $63.1 million in the bank at the end of last month.

Trump was well ahead of Biden earlier in the year. His campaign last out-raised Biden’s in July, and he former vice president has significantly out-raised Trump for two consecutive months.

Of note: Biden announced last Wednesday his presidential campaign had raised a record $383 million in September, while Trump’s re-election campaign and its joint fundraising committees raised $247.8 million for the month.

The Trump campaign pulled most TV ads over the previous week, ceding the airwaves to Biden, who was outspending Trump by more than 10 to 1.

Yes, but: Trump campaign spokesperson Samantha Zager noted in an email that the president’s 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton “outspent us 2-to-1.”

Courtesy: Axios