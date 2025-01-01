Biden Confirms ISIS-Inspired New Orleans Attack; FBI Probes Las Vegas Explosion

Biden Identifies New Orleans Suspect, FBI Probes Las Vegas Explosion

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday, confirming that the suspect in a deadly truck attack in New Orleans was an American citizen inspired by ISIS. Authorities identified Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, as the driver of a pickup truck that plowed into a crowd, killing 15 people and injuring dozens more. Jabbar, born in Texas, served in the U.S. Army for several years and reportedly posted a video on social media before the attack, claiming allegiance to the terror group.

“This was a senseless act of violence inspired by extremist ideology,” Biden said. “We stand united in condemning such actions, and our hearts are with the victims and their families.”

Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating a separate incident involving an explosion outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. A Cybertruck reportedly detonated in front of the building, causing significant damage but no injuries. Authorities have yet to determine whether the two events are connected.

“The FBI is conducting a thorough investigation of the Las Vegas explosion,” Biden said. “At this stage, there is no definitive evidence linking the incidents, but we are pursuing every lead.”

Law enforcement officials are urging vigilance but have not raised the national threat level. Both investigations remain ongoing.