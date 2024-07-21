Biden Decides To Pull Out Of Elections

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: President Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign is a significant and unprecedented development in modern American politics. His withdrawal comes after concerns about his performance and fitness for office, leaving the Democratic Party in an uncertain position with just months until the November 5 election.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who may enter the race, faces challenges due to her declining approval ratings and the early collapse of her 2020 presidential campaign. The Democrats must now navigate a hurried and untested process to finalize their nominee before the Democratic National Convention in four weeks.

Despite his decision not to seek reelection, President Biden leaves behind a legacy of notable achievements, including significant legislation on infrastructure, climate change, healthcare, gun control, and the semiconductor industry. He also ended the U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, rebuilt alliances, and led efforts to support Ukraine against Russia, though his support for Israel in the Gaza war drew criticism.

This unexpected turn of events marks the end of Biden’s half-century political career, which began with his election to the Senate in 1972 and will conclude with his term as the oldest-ever president in January.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” the 46th President wrote in a July 21 statement shared to social media. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Biden said in his statement he would “speak to the Nation later this week in more detail” about his decision.