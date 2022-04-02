Biden “dozed off” at commissioning ceremony of nuclear submarine

WASHINGTON DC (Agencies): US President Joe Biden at the commissioning ceremony of the nuclear submarine was noticed for a long time standing with his eyes closed and not reacting to what was happening.

For half a minute, the President of the United States stood with his eyes closed, while solemn volleys were heard in the surrounding silence of the port of Wilmington . The hand of the head of state was fixed at the forehead in a military salute. Then Biden blinked and lightly adjusted the hand he had placed on his forehead. Biden’s entourage closely followed the ceremony, as follows from the White House broadcast, the rest of the participants of the event stood with their eyes open.

This happened during the launching of the USS Delaware (SSN 791), a Virginia-class fast attack submarine.

President Joe Biden said that it would enhance national security.

“As the commander in chief. I believe it is our sacred obligation as nation to prepare and equip those troops that we send into harm’s way and to care for them and their families when they return home,’’ he told a crowd of invited guests and dignitaries assembled on a sunny but chilly spring day on a restricted part of the dock in Wilmington.

First lady Jill Biden is the submarine’s sponsor, a role meant to bring a vessel luck. During her remarks, she exclaimed: “Officers and crew of the USS Del-aware, man our ship and bring her to life.” The crew responded, “Aye aye, ma’-am” and, as she applauded, sailors in dress uniforms ran behind the crowd, then down onto the submarine and lined up on the deck

Saturday’s commissioning comes amid the war in Ukraine and after Biden announced a budget blueprint that proposes spending $795 billion on defense, which would mean an increase for the Pentagon.

This is the first time a century the name “Delaware” has been used for a Navy vessel, according to a Defense Department statement, and marks the seventh naval ship named after the state which Biden represented in the Senate for 36 years before his tenures as vice president and president.

This latest Navy ship to carry the Delaware name, the president said in brief remarks, “is part of a long tradition of serving our nation proudly and strengthening our nation’s security … not just us, but our allies and partners around the world as well. In fact it’s already been doing that for some time.’’

Designed for a wide range of offshore and coastal missions, the US Navy has previously indicated that the class was intended to be a less expensive alternative to the Cold War-era Seawolf-class atta-ck submarines and replace the older Los Angeles-cla-ss, 29 of which have alre-ady been decommissioned.

