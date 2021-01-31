Biden flips the script — and reality

WASHINGTON DC (Axios): Joe Biden ran as a unifying centrist destined to be in conflict with activist liberals. Turns out, Biden is governing as an activist liberal constrained by centrists.

Why it matters: Biden has outlined the most liberal agenda in a generation. But centrist Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), are potential deal-killers on climate change, spending and immigration reform.

It’s the Manchins of the world who could slow, if not stop, efforts to end the filibuster — the single biggest obstacle to enacting a truly liberal agenda.

On top of Biden’s expansive agenda, add Speaker Pelosi — a progressive who always wants to go big, and is thinking about her legacy — and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who worries about a primary from his left.

Between the lines: The Biden team sees him as an activist president, but with an agenda that commands broad support.

A FiveThirtyEight polli-ng analysis finds majority support for 13 of 14 Biden executive actions in Week 1. (Canceling the Keystone pipeline got a plurality.)

The country doesn’t see it as liberal to fight the pandemic, racism or climate change.

What to watch: Centrist Democratic senators — including Manchin; Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both of Arizona; and Michael Bennet of Colorado — hold high cards.

With the Senate split 50-50, and Vice President Harris breaking ties, Biden needs every Democrat, even if the party uses budget reconciliation or ditches the filibuster rule — both mechanisms for passing bills with a simple majority.

And Biden first will try to govern normally, which means 60 votes, and bringing some Republicans on board.

Manchin complained to WSAZ-TV in Huntington, W.Va., about an interview Harris had given the station to push Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID rescue plan: “I couldn’t believe it. No one called me. … That’s not a way of working together.”

Between the lines: Matt Bennett — a founder of Third Way, which champions center-left ideas — said the way to think about Biden’s agenda is that he isn’t “a ’90s small government centrist and never has been. … He wants to do big things, but only things that work.”

So Biden is pursuing “big ideas on climate, economic opportunity, child poverty, health care,” but rejecting “far-left ideas like Medicare for All, the Green New Deal (including banning all fracking), abolish ICE, Defund the Police, universal basic income, etc.”

The big picture: It might not happen fast. But many top Democrats believe Biden may eventually embrace eliminating the filibuster, so they can do bigger liberal projects that last much longer.