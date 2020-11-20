Biden lawyer: “No chance” that Trump’s electoral effort works

Hans Nichols

WASHINGTON DC: Presi-dent-elect Joe Biden’s legal adviser Bob Bauer called President Trump’s efforts to get Republican lawmakers to intervene in the Electoral College “an abuse of office,” “appalling” and “pathetic” — and said there is “no chance” it will work.

Bauer spoke with reporters ahead of Trump’s expected meeting today at the White House with GOP leaders in the Michigan Legislature and Georgia’s expected certification of Biden’s win in that state.

“No state legislature in our country’s history ever has done what Trump is apparently agitating for the Michigan State Legislature to do, which is to ignore the results of a popular vote e-lection and wrest control fr-om the voters,” Bauer said.

“It’s an open attempt to try and intimidate election officials… it will also be unsuccessful.”

Bauer said that “the harm is real” to the democratic system but that the Trump campaign’s mounting court losses, and signals from key officials around the country, offer assurances that some basic checks are still working.

“While the president and his allies are ripping at the fabric of democracy any way they can, the fabric is not tearing,” Bauer said. “It is holding firm.” (Axios)