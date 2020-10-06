Biden leading by total victory margins Nation-wide

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden is expected to lead Donald Trump in the post-debate polls. This is panicking the Republicans as this might lead Donald Trump to bear huge loss on November 3rd.

The agencies say that Biden has succeeded in opening up the widest national lead in months in both the RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight averages with 29 days to go until Election Day.

Several recent polls have found Biden leading by total victory margins nationally.

A new NBC News-Wall Street Journal national poll found Biden is leading by 14 points, up from 8 points last month.

Trump is struggling mightily with the groups that powered his 2016 election victory, including seniors, independents and suburban voters. Women are breaking for Biden in huge numbers.

The new polls of Florida, Pennsylvania and Arizona show a potential to get Biden 270 electoral votes that are crucial for his win in Presidential elections. This shows that Joe Biden is building a substantial lead.

Republicans are concerned that Trump is headed for a booming defeat that could decimate the party’s ranks in the Senate, where the GOP is worriedly working to protect its majority against a wave of Democratic spending.

“Republicans are in big trouble in my opinion,” said former Sen. Judd Gregg (R-N.H.), a contributor for The Hill.

Senator Judd Gregg said that “in almost all of the swing states allegedly in play … the deciding vote will be independent women. That vote has historically been center-right, but these folks are totally frustrated with the president.

They find his style and demeanor to be inconsistent and he’s not getting that vote anywhere. That’s the swing vote … and I think he’s lost them. People have made up their minds. He’s in big trouble. It will be a tough election for the people that are on the ticket with him.”

When asked if he thought it was too late for Trump to turn things around, Gregg replied: “Yes.”

Other world leaders, such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have received brief sympathy bumps in the polls after falling ill with COVID-19, this trend shows that it might benefit Trump in securing votes.

An ABC News-Ipsos poll found that 72 percent of adults said the president did not take “the appropriate precautions when it came to his personal health.”

The same percentage said Trump did not take the “risk of contracting the virus seriously enough.”

The president Donald Trump is being widely criticized for downplayed the coronavirus from Walter Reed on Monday.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid,” Trump tweeted. “Don’t let it dominate your life, he added.

First lady Melania Trump, White House adviser Hope Hicks, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany and former White House special assistant Kellyanne Conway have all tested positive for the coronavirus till now.

On the political side, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel are sick.

Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who is up for reelection, have all tested positive for coronavirus.

People close to Trump had contracted virus, mainly those who have helped him in debates, or have travelled with him.

Others attended a Rose Garden ceremony to unveil Trump’s pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, where they were photographed hugging and not wearing masks.

“The president got the virus and a large percentage of people around the White House got it because they acted stupidly and didn’t follow the protocols that most Americans are following,” Gregg said. “

Most Americans are wearing masks and social distancing. They’re not hugging. But he and his staff didn’t do what they’re supposed to do and so they’re paying the price for being foolish, he criticized.

Biden was viewed as the clear winner in a debate that will be remembered for Trump’s repeated interruptions. Forty-nine percent said Biden did a better job at the debate, compared to 24 percent for Trump.

The Democratic nominee has run up a 27-point lead among seniors, who are among the highest-risk groups susceptible to serious cases of the coronavirus.

In Pennsylvania, one of three former “blue wall” states Trump won narrowly in 2016, two new surveys show Biden leading by 7 points.

Biden’s leads in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are outside the margin of error in most polls.

The experts say that its crucial for Trump to win at least one of those states, while also running the table in states that look like tossups, including Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, Iowa, Ohio and Georgia.

Experts say that till now polls are showing that Biden with narrow leads in all of those states.

Sources say that Biden will travel to Florida on Monday and Arizona later this week.

GOP senators up for reelection in traditionally red states, such as South Carolina, Alaska and Montana, are fighting for their political lives in closer than anticipated contests.