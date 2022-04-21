Biden meets PM of Ukraine

F.P. Report
WASHINGTON DC: President Biden met with Prime Minister Shmyhal of Ukraine on Thursday.
The leaders discussed recent developments in Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine.
President Biden conveyed the continued commitment of the United States to support the people of Ukraine and to impose costs on Russia. He also previewed his announcement today of an additional $800 million in security assistance and $500 million in economic support.
