Biden meets top officials of Ukraine in Warsaw

F.P. Report

WARSAW: President Joseph Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov for an update on Ukraine’s military, diplomatic, and humanitarian situation on Saturday.

The President updated the Ministers on U.S. efforts to rally the world in support of Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression, including through the President’s meetings this week in Belgium, and the significant military and humanitarian assistance the United States is providing to Ukraine.

They discussed further efforts to help Ukraine defend its territory. They also discussed the United States’ ongoing actions to hold President Putin accountable for Russia’s brutal aggression, in coordination with our allies and partners, including through the new sanctions actions announced by the President in Brussels on March 24.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said he assesses the Warsaw meeting with US President Joe Biden, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken “with cautious optimism.”

“I assess my meeting wi-th Ukrainian Foreign Mini-ster Kuleba with Biden, A-ustin and Blinken with cautious optimism. We discu-ssed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army. President Biden said: “Ukraine has inspired the whole world.” Encouraging. We live in an era of Ukrainian-centrism, but in a mutual struggle against a common enemy,” Reznikov wrote on his Twitter account.

Also, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said that he and the country’s Defense Minister Reznikov at a meeting with American colleagues Blinken and Austin with the participation of US President Biden discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia.

“We talked about specific things, specific next steps to develop our cooperation. First, we talked about sanctions… We are already working on new sanctions. I touched on the issue of closing American and European ports for Russian ships and cargo. We talked about apply individual sanctions not only against the Russian oligarchs and the inner circle of Putin, but also against all political figures of the Russian Federation, because they are all part of an aggressive machine,” Kuleba said in a video posted on his page on the social network Facebook.

As the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry added, “we very clearly agreed on how and with which countries to work so that they do not become a space for circumventing the sanctions of the Russian Federation.”

According to Kuleba, Biden said that the United States “will unshakably be with Ukraine in everything” until Kiev’s victory. He added that the meeting also discussed the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

