Biden meets with key advisers after bombings

WASHINGTON DC (TASS):. US President Joe Biden on Thursday in the light of the bombings in the Afghan capital met with key officials of his administration. The American leader will be regularly informed about what is happening, the White House press pool said.

Biden met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, as well as with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces General Mark Milli and a number of other military personnel. “During the day, he will continue to provide the latest data on the development of events,” – said in the message.

Earlier, a terrorist attack was committed near the Kabul airport, two explosions were reported. According to the latest data, at least 13 people were killed, including the injured American military.

Biden in the light of the incident on Thursday postponed indefinitely a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who is in the American capital. Briefings for journalists at the White House and the Pentagon and other events have also been postponed.