Biden pardoned son but did not release Dr Aafia Siddiqui: Judge

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court, led by Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, held a hearing on the petition regarding Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release from a US prison and her return to Pakistan.

During the proceedings, the court was informed that Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s appeal for clemency had been rejected by former US president Joe Biden. The court was also notified that the United States had refused to engage in any prisoner exchange agreement with Pakistan.

Dr Fauzia Siddiqui, along with her US lawyer Clive Smith, appeared before the court via video link, while the petitioner’s lawyer Imran Shafiq and the additional attorney general were also present.

Justice Khan remarked that the US was demonstrating its authority by rejecting clemency for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, while former president Biden had pardoned his own son but failed to secure the release of a Pakistani prisoner.

A report detailing the foreign visits of the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister was submitted to the court. Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided a report answering the court’s questions regarding Pakistan’s ambassador’s absence during meetings concerning Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s case.

The court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.