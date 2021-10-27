Biden pledges strong US commitment to Indian and Pacific Oceans

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): US President Joe Biden, speaking on Wednesday via video link to the East Asia Summit (EAS) participants, declared the United States’ strong commitment to the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

“US President Joe Biden today by video link joined the leaders of the ASEAN countries, as well as representatives of Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea and Russia during the annual East Asia Summit, during which they (participants of the meeting – approx. TASS) discussed regional and global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis.President Biden reaffirmed the United States’ strong commitment to the Indian and Pacific Oceans, and outlined his vision for the region to be open, interconnected, prosperous. sustainable and safe, “- said in a statement released by the press service of the White House.

The American leader also “reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to an order based on international norms and expressed concern about threats to this order.” “He made it clear that the United States will continue to stand together with allies and partners in support of democracy, human rights, the rule of law and freedom of navigation,” the White House said.

In addition, Biden “announced that the United States will work with partners to explore the development of an economic framework for the Indian and Pacific regions.” “[She] will define our common goals in trade facilitation, digital economy and technology standards, supply chain sustainability, decarbonization and clean energy, infrastructure, labor standards and other areas of mutual interest,” the press release said.

The East Asia Summit was established in 2005 as a platform for a strategic dialogue between the leaders of the states of the Asia-Pacific region on topical issues of ensuring security and economic growth, and promoting practical cooperation.

This forum is attended by the ASEAN countries (Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines), as well as their dialogue partners – Russia, Australia, Great Britain, India, China, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, USA and Japan.