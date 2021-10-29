Biden renews US sanctions against Sudan

WASHINGTON DC (TA-SS): US President Joe Bi-den decided to extend the US sanctions regime agai-nst Sudan. The text of the notification was released on Friday by the White House press service.

“Sudan has made strides in its progress towards democracy since 2019, but military seizure of power and arrest of civilian leaders now threaten those gains.

The crisis that led to [Washington’s] declaration of a national emergency re-gime on November 3, 1997, <… > not resolved. The situation in Darfur continues to pose an extreme threat to the national security and foreign policy of the US. F-or this reason, the emerge-ncy regime <…> must rem-ain in effect after Nov. 3, 2021,” the do-cument says.