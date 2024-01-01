Biden says cease-fire in Gaza ‘possible’ before his term ends

WASHINGTON (AA): US President Joe Biden said a cease-fire deal in the Gaza Strip would be “possible” before the end of his presidency.

“Yes. It’s still possible,” Biden said in comments broadcast Sunday, when asked if he believes a cease-fire could be secured with five months left to his term.

Biden sat on Wednesday for his first interview with CBS since announcing his decision to pull out of the presidential race late last month against Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump over concerns about the future of US democracy.

“The plan I put together, endorsed by the G7, endorsed by the UN Security Council, etc., is still viable.

“And I’m working literally every single day — and my whole team — to see to it that it doesn’t escalate into a regional war. But it easily can,” Biden said in the interview.

Biden said on May 31 that Israel presented a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages in the besieged enclave. The plan includes a cease-fire, a hostage-prisoner exchange and the reconstruction of Gaza.

For months, Egypt, Qatar, and the US have been leading indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, but no agreement has been reached as Tel Aviv has refused to meet the Palestinian group’s demands to end the war, withdraw troops from Gaza, and allow displaced Palestinians to return to the north of the enclave.

Israel has continued a devastating military offensive in the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

About 39,800 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 92,000 injured, according to local health authorities.