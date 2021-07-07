Biden says he intends to convey to Putin a message on cybersecurity

WASHINGTON DC (Age-ncies): US President Biden told reporters that he had a message for his Russian counterpart Putin about cybersecurity, but refused to disclose its contents.

“I’ll give it to him,” Bid-en answered when reporte-rs asked about the message.

Earlier Wednesday, he held a meeting with his staff on new cyberattacks on US targets. Local media claim that over the weekend at least 20 American IT companies were attacked by hackers allegedly operating from the territory of Russia and using a ransomware virus. Following the meeting, journalists asked Biden about Washington’s possible “response” to the ongoing attacks and whether he had a “message” for Russian President Vladimir Putin following a meeting with representatives of his own administration and experts.

When later at a briefing, White House Press Secret-ary Jen Psaki was asked to clarify what the essence of this message was and what form it would take, she suggested that the president was simply “not going to discuss with you (journalists – ed.) What was discu-ssed at the last meeting.”

The US authorities have announced the start of an investigation, but have not yet named those responsible. White House spokes-man Jen Psaki said earlier Wednesday that Russia, from the point of view of the US administration, is responsible for countering criminal groups based on its territory. According to her, Biden talked about this to Putin at a meeting in Geneva , the same signal is relayed by American specialists during ongoing consultations with Russian colleagues on cybersecurity. A Russian-American expert meeting is expected next week to discuss the ransomware problem.