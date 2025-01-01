Biden says ‘making real progress’ with Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

WASHINGTON (AFP): Joe Biden said Thursday there was “real progress” in talks for a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, an agreement the US president is pushing for in his last days in office.

“We’re making some real progress, I met with negotiators today,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

“I’m still hopeful that we will be able to have a prisoner exchange. Hamas is the one getting in the way of that exchange right now, but I think we may be able to get that done, we need to get it done.”