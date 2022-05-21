Biden signs law on providing additional assistance to Ukraine

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC:. US President Joe Biden signed a law providing additional assistance to Ukraine in the amount of about $40 billion. The relevant information was published on Saturday on the White House website.

“On Saturday, the president signed a law on providing additional assistance to Ukraine,” the White House said in a statement.

The House of Representatives of the US Congress approved the initiative to allocate additional funds to help Ukraine last week, and the Senate on Thursday.

Also, Representative Adam Smith (D-Wash.), Chairman of the House Armed Services Comm-ittee, on Saturday released the following statement a-fter President Biden signed H.R. 7691, the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, into law.

“More help is on the way to the people of Ukraine as their courageous fight against Putin’s war continues. Under President Biden’s leadership and with the support of Congress, the United States has worked alongside allies and partners to deliver significant aid to the Ukrainian military at the most critical moments of this conflict thus far.

The latest aid package provides Ukraine with what it needs as this war enters a new stage: additional resources for the Ukrainian military, economic support for the Ukrainian government under President Zelenskyy’s leadership, and humanitarian aid for Ukrainians whose lives and livelihoods have been violently disrupted by Putin’s unlawful aggression. Right now, Russia is losing this conflict. With this aid, Pre-sident Biden and Congress are equipping President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine to continue their brave stand.”

Related