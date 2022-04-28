Biden signs requests to US Congress for additional military assistance to Kyiv

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): US President Joe Biden said he had signed on Thursday a request to the US Congress for additional military assistance to Ukraine, and urged lawmakers to approve it as soon as possible.

“I just signed a request to Congress for critical security, economic and humanitarian assistance to help Ukraine continue to confront [President Vladimir] Putin’s aggression at a critical juncture. We need this bill to support Ukraine in this fight for freedom. And our NATO allies, our EU partners will also pay their fair share [to cover the costs directed to help Kyiv], but we must do it. We must also do our bit,” the head of state said, speaking at White House with a brief speech on the situation around Ukraine.

“It’s very important that this funding be approved and approved as quickly as possible,” Biden added.

He believes that there is no reason to talk about US attempts to attack Russia in the context of the confrontation around Ukraine. “But despite the alarming statements coming from the Kremlin, everyone can see what the facts are. We are not attacking Russia, we are helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression,” the American leader argued. He made it clear that the United States would continue to supply weapons to Ukraine while the Russian Federation was conducting a special operation. Speaking of military assistance to Kyiv, he noted that “as long as attacks and brutality continue, we will continue to supply weapons systems.” “We are sending arms and equipment to Ukraine at a record speed,” Biden said.

Biden also called on all parties to refrain from warnings about the possibility of using nuclear weapons, calling them irresponsible. He denies that the situation around Ukraine has actually turned into a proxy conflict between Russia and NATO.

The American president, in connection with statements about the transformation of the situation around Ukraine into an indirect conflict between NATO and Moscow, said that the United States is ready for any actions of the Russian Federation.

Also, Secretary of State Blinken announced at a House Appropriations Committee hearing on fiscal year 2023 budget requests that the request by US President Joe Biden and his administration to the US Congress for assistance to Ukraine provides for the allocation of $15.5 billion for the security sector.

“An additional request provides for the allocation of $15.5 billion for the security sector,” he said.

According to him, $8.5 billion is allocated to Congress for economic support of Ukraine in the request. “The request before you allocates about $8.5 billion for economic support. Of this amount, $7.5 billion will be direct budgetary support,” he said. he said.

