Biden speaks with Australian PM

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: President Biden spoke with Australian Prime Minister-Designate Anthony Alb-anese to congratulate him on his election as Aust-ralia’s 31st prime minister.

President Biden reaffirmed the United States’ steadfast commitment to the U.S-Australia alliance and his intent to work closely with the new government to make it stronger still.

President Biden expressed deep appreciation for the Prime Minister-Designate’s own early commitment to the alliance, reflected in his decision to travel almost immediately to Tokyo to attend the Quad Summit—a vital opportunity to exchange views and continue to drive practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

President Biden looks forward to a close partnership between our administrations that will benefit the American people, the Australian people, and the world, starting with consequential meetings in Japan this week.

