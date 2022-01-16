Biden ‘spreading things that are untrue’: GOP senator Cassidy

WASHINGTON DC (Monitoring Desk): Repub-lican Sen. Bill Cassidy (L-a.) knocked President Bid-en on Sunday for “spreading things” that he claimed were “untrue” in last we-ek’s voting rights speech, suggesting the remarks will not help unite the country.

Asked during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” about Biden’s voting rights speech in Georgia, Cassidy said Biden made claims that were “misleading” and not helpful in the president’s quest to bring Americans together.

“Now if you’re trying to call the United States of America to unity, trying to get us to where we will come to common ground, you don’t end up spreading things that are untrue, are frankly lies, and that’s why people think we need to filibuster, otherwise you’re just totally rolled by somebody who’s willing to sacrifice truth to pursue their agenda,” Cassidy told co-anchor Jake Tapper.

The Louisiana Republican also criticized House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), who appeared on the program earlier and, when asked, did not say Biden’s remarks in Georgia went too far. Cassidy also accused Clyburn of making wrong or misleading statements in regard to election legislation.

Biden sparked criticism with his passionate remarks in which he called for changing the Senate filibuster to pass voting rights reform on the national level.

At one point, he asked if people wanted to be on the side of Dr. King, John Lewis and Abraham Lincoln or Confederate President George Wallace, segregationist Bull Connor and Jefferson Davis, who opposed the civil rights movement.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the president’s remarks were “incoherent, incorrect and beneath his office,” and Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (Ill.) said Biden may have “gone a little too far” in his rhetoric.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), however, called Biden’s speech “wonderful” and “fabulous,” but did suggest that that his references to Connor was arcane.

The Senate is set to take up voting rights reform on Tuesday after Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-Ariz.) said they will not change the 60-vote filibuster to pass such legislation. Democrats were looking to change Senate rules amid GOP opposition to election reform.