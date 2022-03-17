Biden to hold telephone conversation with Xi

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): US President Joe Biden intends on Friday in a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss, among other things, the situation in Ukraine. This is stated in a written statement released on Thursday by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

She stressed that the conversation between the heads of the two states will take place on March 18.

“This is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and China. The leaders will discuss the regulation of competition between our two countries, as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual interest,” Psaki said.

Earlier Thursday, China’s Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said China opposes U.S. anti-Russian sanctions “which destabilize the global market.”

On March 16, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the US was concerned that China could provide material assistance to Russia against the backdrop of a special military operation in Ukraine or help it circumvent Western sanctions.

