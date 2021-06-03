Biden to meet Erdogan on June 14th in Brussels

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Switzerland in June 2021. This will be the first overseas travel by President Biden, who will be joined by First Lady Jill Biden for the stops in the United Kingdom as previously announced. This trip will highlight America’s commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America’s interests.

President Biden will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 10 to affirm the enduring strength of the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. President Biden will attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall, U.K., which is happening from June 11-13, where he will reinforce our commitment to multilateralism, work to advance key U.S. policy priorities on public health, economic recovery, and climate change, and demonstrate solidarity and shared values among major democracies. He will also hold bilateral meetings with fellow G7 leaders.

On June 13, the President and Dr. Biden will meet Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle. Dr. Biden will return to the United States following this meeting.

From the United Kingdom, President Biden will travel to Brussels, Belgium, where he will participate in the NATO Summit on June 14. President Biden will affirm the United States’ commitment to NATO, Transatlantic security, and collective defense. NATO leaders will discuss how to orient the Alliance to future threats and ensure effective burden sharing. The President will also meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues.

While in Brussels Biden will participate in the U.S.–EU Summit on June 15, which will underscore our commitment to a strong Transatlantic partnership based on shared interests and values. The leaders will discuss a common agenda to ensure global health security, stimulate global economic recovery, tackle climate change, enhance digital and trade cooperation, strengthen democracy, and address mutual foreign policy concerns. President Biden will also meet with His Majesty King Philippe of Belgium and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

As previously announced, Biden will then travel to Geneva, Switzerland where he will hold a bilateral summit with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin on June 16. While in Geneva President Biden will also meet with Swiss President Guy Parmelin and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.