Biden to sign additional $250 million security aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AA) : US President Joe Biden will sign off on an additional $250 million in security assistance for Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Friday.

The announcement came during the 24th meeting of the Ukraine defense contact group held at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Austin revealed that Biden’s new aid package, set to be announced later Friday, will enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities to address its evolving needs. “It will surge in more capabilities to meet Ukraine’s evolving requirements. And we’ll deliver them at the speed of war,” Austin said.

In his remarks, Austin underscored the unity and commitment of the coalition, which includes around 50 nations. He emphasized the need for all members to “step up our efforts and quickly” to support Ukraine. The defense chief noted that the group stands firm in its support and will “push even harder” to bolster Ukraine’s defense.

Austin described the current period as “dynamic,” highlighting that Ukrainian troops are advancing into Russia’s Kursk region, while Russian forces are making progress south of the Donbas city of Pokrovsk.

The meeting will see senior military officials from about 50 countries discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and coordinating international support for Ukraine.

This gathering marks the 24th session of the Ukraine defense contact group, which Austin established in April 2022.