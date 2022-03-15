Biden to visit Brussels for NATO, EU meetings

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): US President Joe Biden will discuss issues related to Russia’s containment and defense at the upcoming NATO summit, he will also take part in the meeting of the European Council. This was stated on Tuesday by White House press secretary Jen Psaki at a briefing for reporters.

According to her, the American leader “will travel to Brussels (Belgium) later this month, where he will attend an extraordinary NATO summit on March 24 to discuss ongoing deterrence and defense efforts” in light of Russia’s operation in Ukraine.

“He will also take part in the planned European Council summit to discuss issues of common concern to us regarding Ukraine, including transatlantic efforts to ensure that Russia bears the economic costs, to provide humanitarian assistance <…> and to overcome other challenges related to the conflict,” Psaki added.

The US Treasury and Justice Ministers will hold on Wednesday the first meeting of the Western working group to counter the “oligarchs” of the Russian Federation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Biden believes, despite pressure from Kyiv and the US Congress, that creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be an escalation, she said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the final details of the program for Biden’s trip to Europe are being finalized, there is nothing to report on a possible meeting with Zelensky.

Related