Biden will meet Scholz on Feb. 7

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that US President Joe Biden will receive German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House on February 7.

“Leaders will discuss a shared commitment to diplomacy and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine,” the White House said in a press release Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the German Chancellor’s visit to Washington would confirm the strength of ties between the two countries.

The parties will also discuss the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, climate change issues, promoting economic development and strengthening international security based on democratic values.