Biden-Xi virtual summit set for Monday

WASHINGTON DC (Agencies): The much-anticipated virtual summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping is tentatively scheduled for the evening of Nov. 15, a U.S. official told POLITICO on Wednesday. A second non-administration source familiar with the summit’s planning also confirmed the date.

The two leaders telegraphed their intent Tuesday to establish a positive tone for the summit via letters of congratulations both leaders sent to the National Committee on United States-China Relations to mark its 55th anniversary. Xi’s letter, read by China’s ambassador to the U.S., Qin Gang, at Tuesday’s NCUSCR black-tie gala dinner, stated that “China stands ready to work with the United States to enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board … so as to bring China-U.S. relations back to the right track of sound and steady development.” The intent of the letter’s message was underscored by its wide reporting Wednesday in Chinese state media.